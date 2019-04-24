CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Merriam-Webster Makes ‘STAN’ A Real Word + Adds 639 More Words

3 reads
Leave a comment
25022409

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

There is now a real definition for the word that Eminem made popular with this 2000 smash hit “Stan”.

via TheShaderoom

We stan a dictionary that stays current and #MerriamWebster is proving they are certainly with the times by adding #Stan and 639 other words to the dictionary.

Merriam Webster defines Stan as “an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan.” Other terms that the dictionary is now recognizing as words include “Receipts,” “On-Brand” and “Buzzy.”

“The English language never sleeps, and neither does the dictionary. The work of revising a dictionary is constant, and it mirrors the culture’s need to make sense of the world with words. There are always new things to be named and new uses for existing words to be explained. A release of new words is also a map of the workings of a dictionary—you get to see what we’ve been up to—and of how words from different contexts come to reside in the same place,” said Merriam Webster in a news release.

Merriam-Webster Makes ‘STAN’ A Real Word + Adds 639 More Words was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close