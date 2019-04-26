Reec Mediates “Clippers & Cops” – People Air Out Issues With The Police

The “Clippers and Cops” event happened Thursday at Stoney’s Barbershop on Edgewood Drive. The event seeks to unify police officers and communities by giving both groups the chance to speak openly about concerns in a forum-like setting.

These events take place monthly at different shops and have gone as far as St. Louis, MI and Toccoa, GA!

Clippers and Cops are the brainchild or Ty Dennis (APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF) & Mediated by Reec (Hot 107.9 / Positive American Youth)

For More information and to come to the next Clippers and Cops event, visit: www.ClippersandCops.com

Check out pictures from the event

(Photos Courtesy of Fox 5 News Atlanta)

