We’re looking for the biggest Lil Baby fans in Atlanta! Some of you think you know Lil Baby, but are you his biggest fan? Take our BIRTHDAY BASH QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Lil Baby quiz for your chance to win tickets to Birthday Bash ATL 2019 with the Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Yella Beezy, Megan Thee Stallion, Jaquees Loyd and more to perform at Birthday Bash – Saturday June 15, 2019 at the all-new State Farm Arena.

TAKE THE QUIZ BELOW

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash Weekend 2019

____

Also On Hot 107.9: