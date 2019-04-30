Uber Apologizes After Troll Prompts Customer Support To Tweet The N-Word

Via Madamenoire:

Uber issued a formal apology on Monday after the ride share app came under fire for using the n-word in a customer service response.

We'd like to sincerely apologize for the offensive tweet that was sent earlier. We're investigating what happened to make sure it doesn't happen again. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) April 29, 2019

We’d like to sincerely apologize for the offensive tweet that was sent earlier. We’re investigating what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” the Uber Support account tweeted on Monday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The whole ordeal began when a user of a troll account tweeted the company citing an issue with their trip. However, the rider used the racial slur as their Twitter username, which populated in the automated response field when the customer service account responds to customers, according to Fast Company. The user then most likely quickly changed it to @realTheeCheney.

A spokesperson for Uber spoke to the outlet and shared the following message in regards to the debacle:

“We apologize for this offensive tweet and are disappointed our process to prevent something like this from happening was not effective here. Our support team is taking additional steps to help ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

SEE ALSO: WTF: Famous YouTuber Kisses Sister As “Prank,” Naturally Grossing Out The Internet

The backlash for Uber comes during a particularly challenging time for the ride share company. As we live in an ever-changing world that relies more and more on technology, Uber has faced controversy over several instances including claims of racial profiling, sexual assault and harassment investigations, which led to the resignation of Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick in 2017. State by state, the company also continues to face opposition from local governments with a strong transportation union in cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Though the mishap was a mistake, it shows that there is true work needed in order to combat these types of events from occurring. And while the future of technology and our reliance on it remains unclear, hopefully the company will work towards combatting mistakes such as the one on Monday.

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 1 of 28 2. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 2 of 28 3. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 3 of 28 4. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 4 of 28 5. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 5 of 28 6. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 6 of 28 7. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 7 of 28 8. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 8 of 28 9. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 9 of 28 10. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 10 of 28 11. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 11 of 28 12. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 12 of 28 13. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 13 of 28 14. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 14 of 28 15. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 15 of 28 16. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 16 of 28 17. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 17 of 28 18. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 18 of 28 19. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 19 of 28 20. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 20 of 28 21. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 21 of 28 22. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 22 of 28 23. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 23 of 28 24. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 24 of 28 25. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 25 of 28 26. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 26 of 28 27. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 27 of 28 28. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Uber Apologizes After Troll Prompts Customer Support To Tweet The N-Word was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com