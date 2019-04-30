Juan Grant has died following a West Baltimore shooting over the weekend.

Grant, a close family friend of Freddie Gray’s and activist following Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody in 2015, was driving back to his grandmother’s home on Westwood Avenue Saturday evening when his car collided with a dirt bike on the 1800 block of N. Payson St. He got out of the car and that’s when he was shot.

Juan Grant, brother-in-law of #FreddieGray has been protesting since the very beginning. "This is unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/ghwWGFaISO — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) May 2, 2015

Grant was taken to the hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds to the head. His death came on the four-year anniversary of Gray’s funeral and the riot in Baltimore later that day.

A vigil for Grant is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Payson Street and North Avenue, where he died. No one has been arrested in connection to his death yet.

RIP: Freddie Gray’s Best Friend Killed in West Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted April 30, 2019

