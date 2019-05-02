BlackGirlMagic: Regina King Inks First Look Production Deal With Netflix

We’re only five months into the year but it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be Regina King’s best year yet. The award-winning actress, producer and director recently inked a multi-year first look deal with Netflix through her production company, Royal Ties. Under the contract, Royal Ties will produce films and series for the internet streaming service with her sister, Reina King, serving as the head of production.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix.

This year alone, Regina King turned heads in a stunning all-white gown while accepting an Oscar for her exceptional performance of Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Street Could Talk”. She was then named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2019 and said to be “morphing into the most beautiful butterfly” by fellow award-winning actress, Viola Davis. Not to mention winning her third Emmy and directing episodes of “This Is Us”, “The Good Doctor” and “Insecure” all while gearing up to star in the upcoming series “Watchmen” on HBO. It’s safe to say that sis has been busy!

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” Regina King mentioned. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

As the latest powerhouse to sign a production deal with Netflix, King is in good company. With “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, TGIT mastermind Shonda Rhimes and “13th” director Ava DuVernay among the many A-List creatives on the roster, Netflix is shaping up to completely dominate the cable streaming space.

Posted 7 hours ago

