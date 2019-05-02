‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

The Boyz N The Hood family suffered another major loss last week as Jessie Lawrence Ferguson, the actor who played the dirty cop in John Singleton‘s iconic film passed away last Friday at his California home. Ferguson was 76.

Ferguson’s death preceded that of Singleton who passed away on Monday following complications from an April 17 stroke.

Ferguson’s son Jace reportedly found his father next to his bed with the television on according to TMZ.

His death came as a shock to the family as he appeared to be in great health prior to his death.

“He was a strong, beautiful intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people,” Jace said of his father.

Born in The Bronx, NY in 1942, Ferguson appeared in Starsky and Hutch, Star Trek: The Next Generation and more. His most known role as Officer Coffey in Boyz N The Hood became canon as he was the same cop that accosted Furious (Laurence Fishburne) when Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr) was a young man.

