Nipsey Hussle’s Sister’s Guardianship Request Over Niece Denied By Judge

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Earlier this week news spread that the late rapper Nipsey’s Hussle’s sister was trying to get guardianship over his daughter. Unfortunately for her, a judge hit the stop button.

Samantha Smith, who failed to notify Nipsey’s surviving baby mama Tanisha Ashgedom over her petition, also failed to provide sufficient reasoning to have her request filled, according to a report from The Blast. Smith tried to get an emergency order granting her temporary guardianship over the late rapper’s 10-year-old daughter Emani, but a judge failed to see the urgency.

The ruling stated, “No urgency demonstrated for granting this relief prior to hearing on May 14th.” The judge also added that Emani’s mother, Tanisha, must be given notice of the hearing.

Sounds like they have some things to work out behind the scenes.

Samantha has another chance to get her stuff in order. There’s another hearing over the matter on May 14th. By then, maybe Samantha will notify Tanisha and she’ll be able to sort it out.

