Register To Win Passes To The Movie “Intruder”

2 reads
The Intruder

Source: Screen Gems / Sony Pictures

Register below for your chance to win movie tickets to see the movie “Intruder,” with Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, Joseph Sikora and Dennis Quaid.

Synopsis: When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

Hashtag: #TheIntruder

Website: TheIntruderMovie.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheIntruderMovie

REGISTER HERE: 

comments – add yours
