Lil Wayne and Blink-182 Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Lil Wayne and blink-182 are hitting the road. Today (May 6), the two acts announced they will be co-headlining a summer tour of North America.
Put on by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 27 in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and will hit cities like Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle before wrapping up September 16 in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm at LiveNation.com. To celebrate the announcement, blink-182 and Weezy created an announcement video featuring their respective hits “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli,” which you can peep below.
Check out all the tour dates below as well.
blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thu Jun 27
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
Sat Jun 29
|
Hartford, CT
|
XFINITY Theatre
|
Sun Jun 30
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Vans Warped Tour*
|
Mon Jul 01
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Wed Jul 03
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|
Fri Jul 05
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hersheypark Stadium
|
Sat Jul 06
|
Burgettstown, PA
|
KeyBank Pavilion
|
Sun Jul 07
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage*
|
Tue Jul 09
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
|
Wed Jul 10
|
Mansfield, MA
|
Xfinity Center
|
Thu Jul 11
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Sat Jul 13
|
Bangor, ME
|
Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
|
Tue Jul 16
|
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
Wed Jul 17
|
Darien Center, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheatre
|
Sat Jul 20
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|
Sun Jul 21
|
Columbia, MD
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
|
Tue Jul 23
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Thu Jul 25
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|
Fri Jul 26
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Sat Jul 27
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|
Mon Jul 29
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily’s Place
|
Wed Jul 31
|
Houston, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Thu Aug 01
|
Austin, TX
|
Austin360 Amphitheater
|
Fri Aug 02
|
Dallas, TX
|
The Dos Equis Pavilion
|
Sun Aug 04
|
El Paso, TX
|
Don Haskins Center*
|
Mon Aug 05
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
Wed Aug 07
|
San Diego, CA
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Thu Aug 08
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Tue Aug 27
|
Irvine, CA
|
FivePoint Amphitheatre
|
Fri Aug 30
|
Portland, OR
|
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|
Sat Aug 31
|
Seattle, WA
|
White River Amphitheatre
|
Mon Sep 02
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheatre
|
Wed Sep 04
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Fri Sep 06
|
Wichita, KS
|
Hartman Arena*
|
Sat Sep 07
|
Council Bluffs, IA
|
Stir Cove*
|
Sun Sep 08
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
|
Tue Sep 10
|
Detroit, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Fri Sept 13
|
Chicago, IL
|
Riot Fest*
|
Sat Sep 14
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Mon Sep 16
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Riverbend Music Center
*blink-182 only
Lil Wayne and Blink-182 Co-Headlining Summer Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com