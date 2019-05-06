CLOSE
Lil Wayne and Blink-182 Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Same fan base or nah?

Blink 182 x Lil Wayne Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Lil Wayne and blink-182 are hitting the road. Today (May 6), the two acts announced they will be co-headlining a summer tour of North America.

Blink 182 x Lil Wayne Tour

Source: Randall Slavin / Live Nation

Put on by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 27 in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and will hit cities like Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle before wrapping up September 16 in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm at LiveNation.com. To celebrate the announcement, blink-182 and Weezy created an announcement video featuring their respective hits “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli,” which you can peep below.

Check out all the tour dates below as well.

blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:

 

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thu Jun 27

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 29

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jun 30

Atlantic City, NJ

Vans Warped Tour*

Mon Jul 01

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 03

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 05

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 06

Burgettstown, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 07

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage*

Tue Jul 09

Holmdel, NJ

P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Wed Jul 10

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Thu Jul 11

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 13

Bangor, ME

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Tue Jul 16

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Jul 21

Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 23

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 25

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 26

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Jul 29

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Wed Jul 31

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 01

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 02

Dallas, TX

The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 04

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center*

Mon Aug 05

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Aug 07

San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Tue Aug 27

Irvine, CA

FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30

Portland, OR

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31

Seattle, WA

White River Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Fri Sep 06

Wichita, KS

Hartman Arena*

Sat Sep 07

Council Bluffs, IA

Stir Cove*

Sun Sep 08

Kansas City, MO

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Tue Sep 10

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri Sept 13

Chicago, IL

Riot Fest*

Sat Sep 14

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

 

*blink-182 only

