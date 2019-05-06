Lil Wayne and Blink-182 Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Lil Wayne and blink-182 are hitting the road. Today (May 6), the two acts announced they will be co-headlining a summer tour of North America.

Put on by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 27 in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and will hit cities like Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle before wrapping up September 16 in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm at LiveNation.com. To celebrate the announcement, blink-182 and Weezy created an announcement video featuring their respective hits “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli,” which you can peep below.

Check out all the tour dates below as well.

blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Thu Jun 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Sat Jun 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Sun Jun 30 Atlantic City, NJ Vans Warped Tour* Mon Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wed Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Fri Jul 05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat Jul 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sun Jul 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage* Tue Jul 09 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center* Wed Jul 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Thu Jul 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat Jul 13 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Tue Jul 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed Jul 17 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre Sat Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Sun Jul 21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Tue Jul 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Thu Jul 25 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Fri Jul 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sat Jul 27 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Mon Jul 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Wed Jul 31 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Thu Aug 01 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Fri Aug 02 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion Sun Aug 04 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center* Mon Aug 05 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Wed Aug 07 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Thu Aug 08 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Tue Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Fri Aug 30 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Sat Aug 31 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Mon Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Wed Sep 04 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Fri Sep 06 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena* Sat Sep 07 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove* Sun Sep 08 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Tue Sep 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri Sept 13 Chicago, IL Riot Fest* Sat Sep 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Mon Sep 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

*blink-182 only

