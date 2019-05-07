Joe Budden Denies Cyn Santana Breakup

Media personality and podcaster Joe Budden, who also shares a story line on Love and Hip Hop with his fiance Cyn Santana, has a tough time keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, as he again finds himself in a high profile break-up.

Or, is he?

Hip Hop DX has the latest on the turmoil. Check it out.

Rumors of a breakup ran wild after Joe Budden and Cyn Santana unfollowed each other on social media last week. But despite the internet chatter, Budden insists they haven’t split.

During a live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast, the always outspoken host casually addressed the rumors.

“We didn’t break up,” he said. “There’s been no breakup. Now, words are important. So what does that mean? What that means is neither one of us said it’s over.”

Matty Willz Posted 5 hours ago

