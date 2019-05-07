CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North Carolina

0 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Mother Of Black Hollywood tells it like it is! She’s always spoke openly about her past and how it built her to become the women she is today! Jenifer Lewis proves time and time again why she is a living legacy!

RELATED ARTICLE :  Tom Joyner Announces One More Time Experience Tour 

“I’m rich bitch! I love myself so much! I love myself because I don’t care what people think about me.” She continues, “I’ve been entertaining y’all since ‘Fresh Prince’ , ‘A Different World’ , ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ , ‘The Preacher’s Wife’, ‘Black-ish’! I’m rich bitch!”

Jenifer Lewis, released her memoir The Mother Of Black Hollywood. She explains her depression , sex addiction, and being molested. Lewis, a promoter of self love and healing reflected that energy to the crowd at Women’s Empowerment 2019!

 

Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North Carolina was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close