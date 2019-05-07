CLOSE
Common Details Being Molested As A Child In New Memoir

Common is not only one of the culture’s dopest MC’s, but he’s also one of its bravest. In his new memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word, the Chicago rapper details being molested as a child with hopes of comforting those who experience similar circumstances.

Apparently, the memory was repressed before it came flooding back while he was on an acting gig—preparing for The Tale with Laura Dern.

“One day, while talking through the script with Laura, old memories surprisingly flashed in my mind,” Common writes, per Bossip. “I caught my breath and just kept looping the memories over and over, like rewinding an old VHS tape…I said ‘Laura, I think I was abused.’”

The molestation occurred while on a family trip to Cleveland and was conducted by a play cousin he calls “Brandon.”

Common spoke to TMZ about the book and his motivation, which you can watch below.

