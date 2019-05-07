CLOSE
You Care: Kanye West Wore A Dickies Jacket To The Met Gala

Ye' is either trolling or ran out of f's to give.

The 2019 Met Gala is now in the books and social media is still on fire with fashion slander. While celebrities wore their campiest wears Yeezy showed up looking like top flight security.

As expected Kim Kardashian showed up to the festivities ready for her glamour shot. Her husband on the other hand not so much. As spotted on High Snobiety Kanye pulled up in an all black Dickies jacket that looked like it tragically fell off a sales rack. Often referred to as “The Einsenhower Jacket”, this zip-up is one of the brand’s staple pieces. Good news for you Yeezy stans this garment is only $43 dollars.

Thankfully West wasn’t the only one that downplayed the over the top theme. Crooner Frank Ocean also took a similar approach with a very understated black Prada jacket made for asking skaters to leave a mall property.

You can purchase the Dickies Eisenhower below with free shipping here.

