#BijouStatFiles: Cardi B Admits She Got Liposuction

Cardi B for GQ

Cardi is coming clean about her latest nip tuck following the birth of her daughter Culture.

After initially denying it, the 26-year-old rapper revealed to the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday night that she did get the plastic surgery.

A few songs into her set, Cardi B said that she shouldn’t really be on stage.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival, sponsored by Facebook. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

