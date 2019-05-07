Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves On Betrayal, Beauty and John Wick 3 | Extra Butter

Halle Berry has been the epitome of beauty for as long as I can remember. She is the standard bearer for what it means to be a great actress and you can just look at her Academy Award win if you need verification. To put a cherry on top, in front of the camera she can do it all from dramatic to comedy and even action. Her latest movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters this month and she’s fighting alongside The one, Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Halle Berry plays Sofia an old acquaintance of the world’s best contract killer who he calls on for help after an order of “excommunicado” comes down from the international assassin’s guild administration known as the High Table. In this chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick has a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. So he desperately needs Sofia’s help as the world’s best bounty hunters want him dead.

On this week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine I sit down with Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Chad Stahleski to break down their new movie. I asked Keanu about all the stories of good deeds attached to his name in which he says “Don’t believe everything you read,” as well as some of the amazing fight scenes and the problems that come with having money.

I also chatted with Halle Berry about Drake’s tribute to one of her old films and I asked her who does she consider beautiful and while she didn’t give me a person she did tell us she loves natural beauty.

“Today, I find people beautiful that dare to be authentically who they are. I’m so opposed to everyone changing their faces and searching for this image of beauty that isn’t really real and doesn’t exist. So I find people beautiful who are authentic, who have their real faces and are authentic.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters everywhere on May 17, 2019.

