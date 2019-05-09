Lil Wayne Has A New Album Coming, Reportedly Fires Management [Photos]

Lil Wayne is not taking his foot off the pedal. Rumor has it that he is prepping another album for a summer release and more.

Complex is reporting that Weezy might have another project in the works. While the details have yet to surface the clues are apparently right in front of our faces. Earlier this week the “Uproar” rapper announced an upcoming tour with Blink-182. When fans hit Ticketmaster and purchased their passes they were pleasantly surprised with a prompt saying “Each ticket comes with “a physical CD per order” of either “blink-182’s or Lil Wayne’s forthcoming album.”

Additionally TuneChi has been dropping coffin emojis throughout all of his recent social media posts which alludes to his much delayed Funeral album.

In other Wayne news it seems he has parted ways from his longtime partners and managers Cortez Bryant and Mack Maine. As spotted on Vibe the New Orleans native apparently terminated the services of his childhood friends prior to the release of his last effort Tha Carter 5. Carter’s former attorney Ron Sweeney has filed a lawsuit against the two claiming they conspired to get him fired.

The Blast reports “Sweeney claims he worked with Lil Wayne for nearly 14 years and provided around-the-clock services to the rapper for 10% of the income of the deals he worked on. He believes he helped Wayne and his businesses generate tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars over time.”

While Bryant nor Maine have formally commented on whether or not they still handle Weezy’s affairs their personal IG pages indicate everything is business is as usual. Cortez’s last couple of posts show him out and about during the NFL draft representing the Young Money Sports agency.

