American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple Homicide

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of a Kentucky couple and their neighbor. According to reports, 51- year old Christian Richard Martin was removed from his flight after being accused of killing Calvin, Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in November 2015.

Authorities say that Calvin was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips’ car, which was burned. An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement:

“All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport. We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

Martin was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. He has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple Homicide was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

