The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds From “Higher” Will Go To Nipsey Hussle’s Children

DJ Khaled’s latest album is about to be released into the world, and even though he’s still to let go any singles off the project, everyone is anticipating one track in particular.
It’s pretty common knowledge at this point that Khaled was with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle shooting a music video for their song “Higher” just a couple of days before the latter’s passing. This track and the visual for it are going to be some of the last memories we have of the late rapper, so it’s no surprise that it’s got people talking.
With Khaled’s album set to drop on Friday, the producer took to social media to announce his plan for “Higher,” letting us all know that him, John Legend, and everyone else who worked on the song agreed to donate all proceeds from streaming, etc to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.
DJ Khaled explains talks about his friendship with the late rapper and promises to “forever keep [his] legacy going” while explaining his plans for the future of the song. He also clarifies that he’s got the Asghedom family’s blessing in releasing the song.
There’s no word yet on when the music video for “Higher” will come out, but according to Letty–whose husband was Nipsey’s road manager–we’re all going to cry watching it once it’s released.
Get ready to cry tonight at midnight when DJ Khaled’s whole album drops, including “Higher” with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle.
