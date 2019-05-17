CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Testifies In Front Of Federal Grand Jury In NYC

Rodgers spoke before the grand jury for the Southern District of New York where two probes have been launched against the singer.

2 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-ALLRED-KELLY

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

Faith Rodgers, one of several women accusing R. Kelly of sexual assault and misconduct, testified in court this week in front of a federal grand jury in New York according to sources. There are two investigations pending in the state against the singer in addition to charges he faces in his home state of Illinois.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the case tell TMZ … Faith Rodgers recently testified for a grand jury convened by U.S. Attorneys in the Southern District of New York, and we’re told more witnesses are expected to provide testimony against Kelly soon.

No way to know what Faith told the panel — federal grand jury proceedings are notoriously top secret — but she’s previously alleged Kelly gave her an STD and sued him last year for false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Faith was also featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” … and afterward she claimed Kelly posted private photos of her and sent a notarized letter threatening to reveal details of her sex life in retaliation for her talking publicly.

As we’ve reported, there are 2 Kelly probes currently underway in New York — one by the Eastern District and another by the Southern District — which is in addition to another case the feds are building in Illinois.

The outlet snagged a comment from a crisis manager named Darrell Johnson who responded to the latest findings.

“Mr. Kelly feels like the devil is working overtime in effort to try to destroy his musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. We feel everything will line up right on track when it is all said and done,” Johnson stated.

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Testifies In Front Of Federal Grand Jury In NYC was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close