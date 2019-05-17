CLOSE
Mo’Nique Takes No Pleasure In Lee Daniels And Steve Harvey Losing Their Jobs

When news broke that Steve Harvey had filmed the last episode of his talk show, as the network decided to cancel it. Then we learned he was also being let go from his hosting gig on “Little Big Shots.” Shortly afterward, Fox announced that “Empire” was ending and “Star” was being canceled, people remember the messages of “playing the game” that both men delivered to Mo’Nique. They talk about success and what she needed to do in order to achieve it. For many people, it seemed like they wanted her to swallow some things, not speak her truth and accept less than she was worth in an attempt to gain success within the entertainment industry.

Mo'Nique Takes No Pleasure In Lee Daniels And Steve Harvey Losing Their Jobs

