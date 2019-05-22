Did Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband, Kevin Hunter, Get Into A Fight With Their Son?

UPDATE: May 22, 2019 — 2:26 PM

Since the altercation, sources tell TMZ that Kevin Jr. has been arrested for punching his father. This is still a developing story.

…

The drama continues in the Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter split. This time the mayhem includes their son, Kevin Jr.

According to TMZ police were called after Kevin Jr. and his father got into an altercation early Wednesday morning.

The confrontation occurred in the parking lot of a store near their New Jersey home. Sources revealed to TMZ that the 18-year-old was spending time with his father when an argument over Kevin Sr.’s demand for spousal support escalated during a trip to a nearby store.

Allegedly Kevin Sr. claimed that Wendy was trying to turn Kevin Jr. against him. Onlookers told TMZ that the altercation became physical when Kevin Sr. put his son in a headlock.

The incident is still under investigation. See the full story at TMZ.

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 23 hours ago

