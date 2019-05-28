CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison

3 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Gucci Mane took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the three-year anniversary of his federal prison release. After giving up drugs and alcohol, Gucci has shown the whole industry how to live your best life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He’s also thanked his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir on numerous occasions for staying by his side through his ups and downs.

Guwop shared an Instagram post saying; “I got out the feds 3 years ago today 💪🏿💰 My wife was just a huge inspiration @keyshiakaoir,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gucci Mane

Transformation Tuesday: Gucci Mane Over The Years [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Transformation Tuesday: Gucci Mane Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Transformation Tuesday: Gucci Mane Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Transformation Tuesday: Gucci Mane Over The Years [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_1853758" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net[/caption] Gucci Mane is a changed man! You may recall the debut of his weight-loss after he was released from prison in 2016. His wife Keyshia Ka'oir has helped him maintain a healthy lifestyle and he's been avid about healthy living. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] "I was drinking pints of lean a week and smoking pounds of weed and just doing all kinds of drugs," he once told REVOLT. "The whole way I was handling myself before I went to jail was just so negative [and] it showed in my body." Gucci said the turning point for him was when he was arrested in 2013. "The day that I got arrested and stopped doing drugs, eventually it started to dawn on me that [I] had to start taking better care of myself before I [wind] up back in the same situation," he said. "Getting all those substances out my body made me able to realize that listen, you got to work out, you got to eat better." While his music always continued to thrive, he's now a married man and new author who's looking better than ever. Check out photos of his transition below...

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close