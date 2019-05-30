CLOSE
Regina Hall Tapped To Host 2019 BET Awards

The veteran actress has been on fire of late, and that hot streak continues to the announcement of the hosting duties.

Regina Hall has emerged from her scene-stealing turn from the Scary Movie franchise to more recent fare like Girls Trip, Little, and the upcoming Shaft film. The veteran actress has also been tapped to host this year’s BET Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles next month.

Hall, who is also one of the stars of Showtimes’s Black Monday, will take the stages at the Microsoft Theater, where Cardi B leads the pack with a whopping seven nominations. Hall is also up for a Best Actress award herself in what looks to be a packed night for several stars in the world of Black entertainment.

Hall will be appearing opposite of Samuel L. Jackson on June 14 which also features the original John Shaft, Richard Roundtree.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 23 at 8/7 C.

 

