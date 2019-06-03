Creep king R. Kelly recently got hit with a slew of new charges related to his infamous and disgusting habit of having sex with underage girls, and now a former employee dropped a major bombshell last Thursday. The Kelly insider testified in front of a federal grand jury stating that the R&B singer kept several sex tapes of him having sex with young women as trophies and claimed that federal authorities have them in their possession.

TMZ reports:

Sources directly connected to the case tell TMZ … the ex-employee testified in front of a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Illinois Thursday, and claims to have been in possession of multiple tapes in which the singer engages in sex acts with minors.

We’re told the former employee told grand jurors R. Kelly paid a large sum of cash to the employee and in return, the employee handed a tape over to the singer. We’re told somehow the tape in question ended up in the hands of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Our sources say the ex-employee testified they gave the feds several other child sex tapes featuring Kelly.

We’re told the former employee said R. Kelly’s crew knew full well Kelly had a penchant for having sex with underage girls, but rather than blow the whistle on him, they actually helped the singer procure young girls.

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, brushed past the explosive claim and said his side will address the matter in court.

Seems Like You're Creepy: Former Employee Of R. Kelly Claims There Are More Sex Tapes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted 6 hours ago

