Marlon Wayans Had Time For Trolls Commenting Under His Happy Pride Post For Daughter

When it comes to talking about Marlon Wayans‘ kids…don’t. The actor/comedian had time for homophobic trolls who dared to share hateful comments under a “happy pride” post he shared on his Instagram account featuring his daughter.

With June being Pride month, the 46-year-old took a moment to show love and support to his 19-year-old daughter Amai whom he shares with this ex-wife Angelica Zachary on Instagram. In the post, Wayans shared a photo of his Amaira showing off the bottom of her sneakers, which features the rainbow colors synonymous with the LGBTQI community with the caption:

“Happy pride to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”

Of course, the trolls couldn’t resist chiming in on the touching post by trying to come for the Wayans for his endearing message leaving homophobic comments. When one follower suggested he should delete the mean spirited comments, he explained why he decided to let them stay and embrace them.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” he responded. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, I don’t judge I just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because I refuse to judge them too I just love.”

Can’t be mad at that, salute to Marlon for standing up for his daughter.

Bernard Beanz Smalls

