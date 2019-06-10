CLOSE
Birthday Bash
AT&T’s Birthday Bash Dream Come True

AT&T Birthday Bash

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash is right around the corner!  HOT 107.9 with AT&T  wants to celebrate all things (404) and the new American Dream and wants to make the dreams of one local musician come true!

We’re looking for the hottest new artist in the (404). Help us find the next artist to perform at the Birthday Bash Block Party stage!

1. Upload your thirty second video to Instagram and remember to @ HOT 107.9, @ A-T-T and use the hashtag #ItsA404Thing.

2. Tag your friends and make sure they repost AND share!

We’re making One Dream Come True! Brought to you by AT&T #ItsA404Thing and Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station…. HOT 107.9

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

at&t , Birthday Bash ATL 2019

