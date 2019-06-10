CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin Bieber Should Watch Before Challenging Him In ANY Fight

Ethan Hunt will jump off a plane and drop kick you.

0 reads
Leave a comment
TOM CRUISE AND SON CONNOR AT LAKERS-SUNS GAME 2

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty

Sooo…Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

It happened randomly on a nice Sunday evening when everyone was COMPLETELY minding their business and carrying on with our natural lives. Then out of nowhere, the Biebs posted a tweet tagging the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White:

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

 

Uuuum…

Why.

The world was literally doing just fine without a Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise fight. Is there some sort of past history? Some beef the two stars haven’t worked out?

Folks like UFC fighter Conor McGregor egged on the fight by saying he’d host the face-off if Tom Cruise agrees. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies,” McGregor tweeted. “Stay tuned to find out!”

 

Why, why, why?

On top of all this…

Does the Biebs not know that Tom Cruise is a major action movie star that actually doesn’t mind doing his own stunts.

 

Like…this man is wild. 

And if this isn’t enough for the Biebs to be second guessing his fight with Tom Cruise, some of his most iconic fight sequences should do the trick.

Now of course, fighting in a movie is different from fighting in real life. But this is Tom Cruise we’re talking about…

Is Biebs willing to risk his life the way Tom is willing to risk his own?

If so, hit the flip for five intense fight scenes that might have Biebs thinking twice about squaring up on Cruise.

Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin Bieber Should Watch Before Challenging Him In ANY Fight was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close