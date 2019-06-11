Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Mario.
The award-winning singer performed to a packed house Saturday evening. See his amazing performance above!
RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!
RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: We Are Here For “You” Nicole Bus [VIDEO]
RELATED: Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd [VIDEO]
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]
1. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 24
2. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 24
3. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 24
4. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 24
5. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 24
6. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 6 of 24
7. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 24
8. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 8 of 24
9. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 9 of 24
10. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 10 of 24
11. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 24
12. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 24
13. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 24
14. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 14 of 24
15. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 15 of 24
16. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 16 of 24
17. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 17 of 24
18. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 18 of 24
19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:Terrell Artis 19 of 24
20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley CaesarSource:Terrell Artis 20 of 24
21. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:Terrell Artis 21 of 24
22. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:Terrell Artis 22 of 24
23. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:Terrell Artis 23 of 24
24. Stone Soul 2019 -- MarioSource:Terrell Artis 24 of 24
Latest…
- Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s Leading Lady
- The Jonas Brothers Join Jimmy Fallon & The Roots To Give “Sucker” The Classroom Instruments Treatment
- Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant! [VIDEO]
- Nas Announces Mythical ‘Lost Tapes II’ Is On The Way [Video]
Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com