Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the hottest artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Mario.

The award-winning singer performed to a packed house Saturday evening. See his amazing performance above!

