Nas Announces Mythical ‘Lost Tapes II’ Is On The Way [Video]

Nas Announces Mythical 'Lost Tapes II' Is On The Way

This project is just about guaranteed to have gems.

At long last. Today (June 11), Queensbridge rapper Nas announced that the long-awaited, long-delayed The Lost Tapes II album is finally manifesting.

Using the proper modicum of Hip-Hop communication in 2019, social media, Nas took to Instagram to show off what looks like a fossilize tape that has “The Lost Tapes II” etched into the front.

Back in 2015, Nas said the aforementioned project would drop in 2016 which lead to ire from fans when it never happened, with plenty of blaming going to his label Def Jam. Instead we got the Kanye West-produced NASIR in 2018, which came and went with little fanfare after much overhype.

Considering how loved The Lost Tapes is, the re-up should be a winner considering Nas is known for vaulting dope material. No word on an exact release date, yet, though.

This summer, Nas and Mary J. Blige are co-headlining an American tour.

Lost Tapes II

