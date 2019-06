Rihanna is ready to settle all the way down with her new boo billionaire Hassan Jameel.

via: TheShaderoom

When it comes to her love life, it is no secret that Rihanna is dating Hassan Jameel. Recently we shared exclusive photos of the two vacationing together. Sarah asked Rihanna if she’s in love, and she said, “Of course I am.”

The topic of marriage also came about and Rih said, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?” Rihanna also expressed wanting to become a mother “more than anything in life.”

Rihanna Reveals She Is In Love & Ready To Have A Baby! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com