Mary J. Blige has thrilled fans for well over 25 years and counting, and the Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B is getting a well-deserved honor. At the 2019 BET Awards, the Yonkers native will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her vast contribution to the arts.

BET released the announcement yesterday (June 12), making certain to note Blige’s long career and the several peaks she’s conquered since storming onto the airwaves back in 1992.

From BET.com:

With a career of landmark achievements, including eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination, Mary J. Blige has remained a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era, and she has cemented herself as a global superstar. And in the ensuing years, the singer-songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base, responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

All facts.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 23, at 8PM ET via BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 1, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.The show will also air for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24.

To learn more about the BET Awards, click here.

—

Photo: WENN

Mary J. Blige To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At 2019 BET Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: