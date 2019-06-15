CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest Moments

The makeup filter is her favorite.

At just three years old, North West is already a staple in modern-day pop culture. The first heir to the Kardashian-West throne is growing up in a time when social media is a primary source of communication (especially in the family she comes from). Surprisingly, little Northie wasn’t always a fan of social networks.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her little toddler was once afraid of Snapchat and its various features. Kim tried to break her daughter’s paralyzing fear of the app by putting her on there more and more, and surprisingly, it worked.

Check out the birthday girl’s cutest Snapchat moments below

Flower Crown Girl. 

Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West's Cutest Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

