Tessa Thompson Cheering On Brie Larson At The MTV Movie Awards Is Just Plain Adorable

It Looks Like Tessa Thompson Loved Brie Larson’s Speech As Much As The Rest Of Us

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Monday evening, sparking some commentary, memes, and a lot of opinions about how the night went down.

One of the moments that has people talking is Brie Larson’s much-deserved victory, taking home the award for “Best Fight” for her work in Captain Marvel. It was a tough category to win, beating out some serious contenders like her fellow Marvel pals Chris Evans and Josh Brolin for their fight in Avengers: End Game, along with Maisie Williams for her fight against the White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

Out of all the contenders, Brie took home the big prize for her incredible show of strength throughout Marvel’s first female-led film–and what’s even more amazing than her accomplishment alone is how she chose to accept the award.

The actress ended up bringing her Captain Marvel stunt doubles, Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, on stage to accept the award. She introduced both ladies, saying, “I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline of who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.” After that, the star stepped aside to give the other women their shine, letting them give their own respective speeches about what it was like to work on this film together.

Joanna and Renae spoke on their experiences in the industry and how much of an honor it was to work on a film like captain Marvel, bringing strong female characters to the forefront. They ended their acceptance speech thanking Brie for acknowledging their role in the film and the work of stunt doubles in general, which is often overlooked.

Fans all over the world have been praising Larson since last night for her generosity in making sure her stunt doubles get their shine, making everyone even more in love with the star.

“Brie Larson lied about doing all of her stunts” She did all the stunts she was ALLOWED to do. ANYWAY, here’s her PROFESSIONAL stunt doubles and she brought them with her after winning the Best Fight award. Your faves could never. pic.twitter.com/YKfJry0RcX — ︽✵︽𝕷𝖎𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖆︽✵︽ (@PapurrCat) June 18, 2019

But fans aren’t the only ones who are extremely proud of Brie for doing something so ground-breaking: Tessa Thompson might just be more excited than all of us.

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Brie and her Avengers: End Game co-star Tessa Thompson are an item because, let’s face it: their chemistry is undeniable. Whether or not they’re an actual couple is still unknown (and probably will be for a long, long time) but the truth remains that these two and their friendship is the cutest thing ever.

The cameras zoomed in on Tessa as Brie went up to accept her award and she was front and center, screaming and cheering for her friend up on that stage.

Here’s how some people reacted to the absolutely adorable interaction between Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night:

tessa thompson supporting brie larson for her award and brie larson looking at her only is probably the best thing i’ve experienced in my whole life pic.twitter.com/VsIc4xINK0 — ‏َ (@ivysplanet) June 18, 2019

not a single fucking soul: not even a cricket: brie larson and tessa thompson: pic.twitter.com/tWBhZHCFMj — demonic lesbian (@sapphicaptain) June 18, 2019

these pics are so precious and they're art because they're the only with brie larson and tessa thompson pic.twitter.com/7PHsudDNvA — ophe 🌈 (@CAPTAINLARS0N) June 18, 2019

tessa thompson and brie larson captioning pictures of each other with "dream girl": *chef kiss* pic.twitter.com/BeaKL2Ph8n — carla (@ridleydaisy) June 18, 2019

no offense but who wants boys when Brie Larson & Tessa Thompson exist? pic.twitter.com/acyv8TGseH — 𝐒ys (@greywaren__) June 18, 2019

Someone please be the Tessa Thompson to my Brie Larson pic.twitter.com/qkd2COD81Z — yael ⎊ || tizia Holmes (@perfectxlywrong) June 18, 2019

Tessa Thompson Cheering On Brie Larson At The MTV Movie Awards Is Just Plain Adorable was originally published on globalgrind.com

rebecahjacobs Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: