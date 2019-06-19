CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey, Usher & Da Brat [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment
Jermaine Dupri Celebrates So So Def 25 and Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction at GoldBar Toasted by Moet & Chandon

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Super producer Jermaine Dupri has made his mark on the trajectory of hip-hop over the last 26 years and a new documentary aims to showcase his impact.

Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def will premiere on July 18 on We tv and will feature some of Dupri’s closest collaborators including Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, T-Boz, Bow Wow and Nelly.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The documentary will cover the rise of So So Def, created by Dupri who had a knack for local talent. Beginning his career as a teen, Dupri was well-known in Atlanta, but his creative energy would soon make him a world-wide star and sought out producer in the music industry.

He has gone on to produce some of the biggest hits of the last two-decades, writing and cultivating for iconic artists such as Kris Kross, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, Nelly, Monica, Migos, Da Brat, Xscape, Janet Jackson, TLC, Aretha Franklin, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Bow Wow.

Power, Influence & Hip Hop will also include archival, never before seen footage of Dupri and his collaborators in the studio.

Check out a sneak peek of the documentary below!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey, Usher & Da Brat [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close