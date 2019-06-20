CLOSE
WTF: Study Says More Than 40 Percent Of Millennials Don’t Use Deodorant

Smooth and fresh just like how I want them

Source: katleho Seisa / Getty

Okay, y’all just out here being funky for no reason?

A brand new study shows that nearly half of the young people in the United States aren’t using deodorant. As a matter of fact, they’re willingly not even thinking about it before they leave the house!

A new poll from YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, found nearly 41 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds are ditching deodorant. That percentage was even higher for people ages 25 to 34 years old.

Apparently, the younger generation cares more about washing their hair as opposed to being funky as they surpass other age groups in the poll from YouGov when it comes to hair hygiene.

RELATED: TRIED IT!: I Went 21 Days Without Wearing Deodorant

 

WTF: Study Says More Than 40 Percent Of Millennials Don’t Use Deodorant was originally published on theboxhouston.com

