Nicki Minaj Says Marriage To Kenneth Petty Will Happen, Calls Him Her “Soulmate”

During a 'Queen Radio' episode, the rapper revealed that she and Perry have filed for a marriage license.

Nicki Minaj made a big splash in the media last week with her return to music and radio, dropping the new “Megatron” video and an explosive Queen Radio episode. Via Twitter, the Queens superstar confirmed to a fan account that she is indeed marrying Kenneth Perry and says he’s her “soulmate.”

On Twitter Sunday (June 23), the @nickunderrated account posted a tweet pondering if Perry is a fan of Nicki Minaj as an artist or in love with the person behind the persona. Minaj quickly replied and stated that Perry doesn’t even refer to her by her stage name.

“He won’t even say the word “Nicki”. He has called me onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that,” read the first portion of the tweet.

She added, “I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate.”

Minaj takes a dig at her other exes in the brief tweet as well. Check it out below.

