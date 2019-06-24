CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Wants “40 Acres & A Lambo” For Reparations

Can't say we disagree with the (reportedly) retiring West Coast wordsmith.

8 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The Game might have the right idea about things if reparations for the horrific practice of slavery are ever handed over to Black Americans. The West Coast spitter says reparations should come with the promise of 40 acres of land and a snazzy sports car to boot.

TMZ reports:

We got the rap legend Friday night at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where he hosted a listening party for his new album.

Game played off “40 acres and a mule,” with an updated version.

Check out his reaction when our photog asks who he’s gonna vote for in 2020. He starts to answer, and then recalls he can’t vote at all because he’s a felon, and then he launches into a solid point … why can’t felons who served their time cast ballots?

The Game is said to be dropping Born To Rap, reportedly his final album, soon. If he’s stepping away from Hip-Hop, could making a push for much-needed policy be the next bag to chase for The Game?

Photo: Getty

The Game Wants “40 Acres & A Lambo” For Reparations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close