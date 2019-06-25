DaBaby is facing the consequences of being a star with weed handlers who will put hands on someone threatening his space. He’s being sued by the rapper his crew brutally assaulted outside of a club.

The incident occurred back in May, when an alleged photographer seeker got too close and proceed to catch the fade outside a Lawrence, MA club called Centro.

The man, Donald Saladin, turned out to be a rapper himself, he goes by Don Trag—and so naturally he is now suing DaBaby, claiming he was beaten into a coma.

According to TMZ, Don Trag claims DaBaby’s security was not properly trained, which lead to him being beaten to a pulp, basically. He claims he caught various injuries to his upper body and spine as well as brain and neck swelling. Don Trag also claims his hospital bill is $30,000, so far, with another $75,000 in fees on the way.

Don Trag is seeking damages. Considering everything was caught on camera, expect this one to be quietly settled.

DaBaby Sued By Rapper His Crew Brutally Blessed With A Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

