Get Your Coins Together! This Vegas Festival is About to Be Lit

By TAYLOR HANEY

For the first time, rappers Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Travis Scott will hit the stage as headliners for Las Vegas’ brand new festival, ‘A Day N Vegas’.

The announcement was released on Monday, June 24th that these three artists would be at the forefront of the weekend. Since then, the excitement has begun to rise and this could be one of the vastest festivals that the West Coast has ever seen. It will take place November 1st– 3rd at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

J. Cole starts off the weekend on Friday as the headliner. Before he takes the stage, we’re expected to see performances from Goldlink, Saba, Earthgang, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, XXL’s 2019 Freshmen, and many more.

Travis Scott will keep the pace going for Saturday. After the success of the ASTROWorld Tour, his performance is definitely anticipated. Others performances include Rico Nasty, 21 Savage, Migos, Lil Nas X, Da Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blueface, and Yung Nudy

Wrapping up the weekend be Kendrick Lamar, TDE’S own Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and Jay Rock. Tyler the Creator will follow along with sets from Smino, Doja Cat, Hippie Sabotage, and others.

You can thank the creators of ‘Coachella’, GoldenVoice for putting together this lit lineup! Sin City has ALL the sauce with this one! Trust me; it is one you don’t want to miss. Tickets go on sale June 28th at 12 p.m. PST.

Check out the whole set list below!

