The Other MJ: 6 Things We’ve Learned About Michael Jackson Since His Death

Michael Jackson

Source: Tim Whitby / Getty

Today marks 10 years since the world stopped and everyone tuned in to their television to watch an unconscious Michael Jackson be carried into an ambulance. So much has happened in this last decade since the King Of Pop was laid to rest — so we must address the elephant of the day. With all the great music and moments MJ gave us throughout his 40 year career, it’s natural to want to celebrate today by blasting some of his greatest hits.

But with the January 2019 release of Leaving Neverland (a two-part documentary centering on two accusers who recount in graphic detail how they were sexually abused by Jackson starting at very young ages), it’s also natural to feel conflicted about how you want to approach this day.

As USA Today put it:

“We may never resolve our conflicted feelings about Michael Jackson. It’s the challenge of holding two opposing ideas in your head at the same time”

 

It’s totally a personal decision to decide how and if you want to honor Michael Jackson on his day. Some people are still Team MJ and want his legacy to be left alone. As sister Janet Jackson told told the UK newspaper The Sunday Times:

“[Michael’s legacy] will continue. I love it when I see kids imitating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world.”

Then there are others whose entire idea of Michael Jackson changed after watching the documentary.

Nevertheless, both people can agree that we’ve probably learned more about MJ since his passing than we did when he was alive. Check it out when you hit the flip.

The Other MJ: 6 Things We’ve Learned About Michael Jackson Since His Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

