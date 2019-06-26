Kevin Durant’s investment firm 35 Ventures investing in New York-based company headphone company Master & Dynamic fueled speculation of the now-injured superstar’s potential move to NYC. Today we are getting our first look at the product of the new venture between Durant and the company.

These bad boys are not cheap.

Durant’s first Studio 35 collaboration with the company introduces us to a reimagined version of the Master & Dynamic’s MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. The headphones boast the brands impressive Active Noise-Cancelling technology that features two modes depending on your environment. The headphones also feature the very reliable Google Assistant built-in offering a plethora of voice commands to enhance your hands-free experience.

As far as battery life, the MW65’s promises up to 24 hours of listening on a full charge and will return to 50% of power after a 15-minute quick charge. The look of the headphones is updated with a silver finish the completely covers the headset including its heavy grain leather and lambskin headband and memory foam cushions.

Now for the most important part, what’s the price? Kevin Durant’s headphones will cost you some coins retailing at $499 and can be purchased here. That should come as no surprise, this is the same brand that is selling $995 Louis Vuitton edition earbuds. So for that price we would you are definitely getting more bang for your buck.

—

Photo: Master & Dynamic / Studio 35

Kevin Durant x Master & Dynamic MW65 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Now Available was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: