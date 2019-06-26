CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To The World! [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Shordie Shordie

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

With over 20 Million views on YouTube, Baltimore native, Shordie Shordie blew up with his single, Bitchuary (Betchua) of his project, Captain Hook. In the song rapper talks about how women can be dawgs too, not just men!

In an exclusive interview with a fellow Baltimore native, DJ AngelBaby, Shordie Shordie talks about the girl who inspired the hit song, growing up in Baltimore, why he split from his group, and what’s next for his career.

Check out more from Shordie Shordie and his performance at our Who’s Next Showcase:

View this post on Instagram

@shordieshordie just had the building rocking!! #whosnext

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on

Stay tuned for our next Who’s Next Showcase coming soon!

Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To The World! [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close