CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?

8 reads
Leave a comment
Going through her inbox in the morning

Source: Squaredpixels / Getty

How often should you wash your sheets? It depends… 

Dust, pollen, sweat and pets (if you have any) all play a part in what gets trapped in your bed’s covers. Germs spread on bed sheets like wildfire. In addition to your own body oils, sweat and skin cells, dust mites nap when you do. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to SleepAdvisor.org, the 8-legged invisible mites feed on dead skin cells and the average mattress has about 100,000 to 10 million of them. “By the time you’ve had a pillow for two years, up to 10 percent of its weight could be comprised of carcasses and their fecal matter,” experts say. They’re considered an allergen that can cause eczema, asthma, coughing and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Self.com, if you make skin contact and sleep directly on your linen, you should wash your sheets once a week. If that seems impossible to fit into your schedule, experts suggest washing your face and showering before bed to get rid of dead skin cells or keeping extra sheet sets on deck so you can change them more often.

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

9 photos Launch gallery

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

Continue reading Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

Male Celebs Who Know Their Way Around The Bedroom!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close