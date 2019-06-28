CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Hops In Petty Copter, Slams Reportedly Low-Rated 2019 BET Awards Show

Minaj has had no love for the network after it threw a shot towards her earlier this year.

2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

In life, it’s often about who hits hardest, not who hits first. Nicki Minaj got the last laugh if that adage is true after she slammed BET for its recent awards show turning in its lowest ratings ever, reportedly.

After a tweet from Music News Facts went out sharing that the 2019 BET Awards netted just two million viewers, Minaj went in for the kill.

“When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show… when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace,” Minaj wrote in the caption, retweeting Music News Facts.

BET threw a shot at Minaj earlier this year after the outlet threw shade towards her regarding Cardi B. BET eventually apologized, however.

Photo: WENN

Nicki Minaj Hops In Petty Copter, Slams Reportedly Low-Rated 2019 BET Awards Show

