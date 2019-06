Former Henry County police officer Dave Rose was arrested Thursday night after he was indicted for a 2017 traffic stop incident where Rose is caught on camera choking former NFL player Desmond Marrow in a Target parking lot. Rose has been charged for the choking incident, as well as falsifying police reports.

In the video of the incident, Marrow can be seen being choked after already being on the ground and handcuffed.

