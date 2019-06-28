CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Tapped To Take Over Morning Show When Tom Joyner Retires

Rickey Smiley

Source: Urban One Inc. / Urban One, Inc.

Faithful listeners of the Tom Joyner Morning Show got some bittersweet news Friday morning. The radio legend who has been at the helm of his eponymous show for a quarter of century announced will be retiring at the end of the year. However, the person tapped to take the morning show hosting baton is fan favorite Rickey Smiley, news that probably helped to soften the blow of Joyner leaving the airwaves.

Smiley is no stranger to Joyner’s morning show and should make for a smooth transition starting at the beginning of the new year. While the name of the show had yet to be determined, Smiley will be joined by familiar on-air talent Eva Marcille and Gary Wit Da Tea, according to a press release.

