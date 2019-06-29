CLOSE
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports Apparel Brand Lids

He says he wants to merge hip-hop culture with the brand under his leadership.

Philadelphia-bred rapper and social activist Meek Mill has bossed up in a major way. According to Business Insider Meek—whose real name is Robert Williams—is now co-owner of the athletic apparel brand Lids.

Many hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, T.I., Killer Mike, and the late Nipsey Hussle have advocated for the importance of ownership amongst the Black community and Williams has stepped up to make corporate ownership a reality for himself. The 32-year-old says it was Jay-Z who inspired him to go beyond music, learn the ins and outs of business and start investing. With the help of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, he was able to move forward with being at the helm of the sports apparel brand.

In his new role, he will oversee the creative direction of Lids and launch a limited edition line of hats through the company. “I’m trying to get ownership in a lot of things,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’ve been shopping at Lids my whole life, wearing hats, fitteds, of course, fitted hats and caps, all types of hats. In our culture, it’s been a big thing. So, it was something I ain’t have to think twice about and always believed in, that it’ll work.” He also added that under his leadership he would like to intertwine the brand with hip-hop culture.

The leadership team is excited to have the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper on board. “The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill,” Lids Chief Executive Officer Tom Ripley told ABC 13 in a statement. “He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion.”

Williams is carving out his influence and impact beyond hip-hop. In April, he joined forces with lawmakers to propose a probation and parole reform bill.

Meek Mill And Lawmakers Propose Probation Reform Bill

Racist Las Vegas Hotel That Threatened Meek Mill Suddenly Realizes It Was Wrong

[caption id="attachment_3881355" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] While the overwhelming narrative surrounding the second Democratic debate was that it was Joe Biden's to lose, Kamala Harris had some other things in mind. Despite the impressive collective political experience that she was facing on that debate stage in Miami, it was the California senator who came across as the most presidential Thursday night. She was consistently the one with clear answers and sound policy proposals, all while displaying a remarkable sense of calm that seemed to escape many of her nine opponents on stage with her. https://twitter.com/jameskwaters/status/1144419352822845442 Harris will be remembered for many things during the debate, perhaps most of all her amazingly timed one-liners that were perfectly delivered and seemed more genuine than politically contrived. The 54-year-old waxed poetic on everything from immigration to taxes to healthcare, and then some. But her biggest moment came when politics were not at play. Instead, the former prosecutor put on her presidential hat and called for order as her debate opponents were all yelling at each other so that no one could hear anything other than loud voices clashing with one another. https://twitter.com/CNBC/status/1144417539541348353 In addition to the brilliant "food fight" line, Harris came across as having a practical approach and view that was sympathetic to the middle class. At one point she said she had been "meeting people who are working two and three jobs" and that she would work to make sure that no one had to work more than one job to put food on their family's table. https://twitter.com/emilybohatch/status/1144415323317309443 She also mentioned how it was implausible for the average American to own stocks, something that many people might be able to relate to. Harris also demanded to be heard "on the issue of race" since she was the only Black person on stage. She recounted how most Black men she knew had been victims of "profiling or discrimination" before she called out Biden for his recent comments citing the "civility" of pro-segregation senators. https://twitter.com/ripplo/status/1144433270794477568 "I do not believe you are a racist," Harris said directly to the former vice president. But she called out his "hurtful" words, especially his praise of working with segregationists like the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge. In addition, Harris masterfully reminded him how he was opposed to bussing.

