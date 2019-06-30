CLOSE
Rapper Hella Sketchy Dies of Alleged Overdose

Rest in power.

Hella Sketchy

Rapper Hella Sketchy died on Thursday (June 27) of a reported overdose. He was just 18 years old.

“The tragic passing of Hella Sketchy is a devastating loss,” said Atlantic Records in a press statement on Friday (June 28). “He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor. He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short. Everyone at APG and Atlantic sends our deepest condolence to his family, friends and fans.”

Page Six reports that Hella Sketchy’s father Erik Thureson confirmed his son’s death on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Sketchy was found unresponsive on June 13 and was in a coma for two weeks.

Although unconfirmed, it seems that Sketchy’s overdose was opioid-related. Rest in power.

 

