CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Says ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Out This Week, Releases 2 New Tracks

A few months later than originally thought but hey, who's complaining?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

It’s been almost seven months since J. Cole and company announced that they were working on a Revenge of The Dreamers III project and though the initial target release date was this past April (that obviously didn’t happen), Cole has now revealed when the collaboration album will indeed finally drop.

Yesterday the North Carolina rapper took to Twitter to announce that the highly anticipated album would be hitting the digital shelves this Friday (July 5) and also dropped two new singles from the project to accompany his tweet.

Below are the two new cuts “LamboTruck,” and “Costa Rica” which feature fellow Revengers Cozz, Reason, Childish Major and Bas, JID, Mez, amongst others.

Are y’all ready for the Dreamers to get their revenge for a third time come Friday? Let us know.

J. Cole Says ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Out This Week, Releases 2 New Tracks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close